Scores and Schedule

Tuesday's Games
NHL
Vancouver 5 Philadelphia 2
St. Louis 8 Edmonton 3
Dallas 3 Montreal 1
---
AHL
Charlotte 4 Belleville 2
Texas 2 Chicago 1 (OT)
Manitoba 3 Laval 2 (SO)
San Antonio 3 Bakersfield 2 (OT)
---
NBA
L.A. Lakers 103 Chicago 94
---
Major League Soccer
Eastern Conference Final
First leg
Toronto 0 Columbus 0
Western Conference Final
Seattle 2 Houston 0
---
Wednesday's Games
(All times Eastern)
NHL
N.Y. Rangers at Carolina, 7 p.m.
Minnesota at Buffalo, 7 p.m.
Toronto at Florida, 7 p.m.
Vancouver at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.
Calgary at Columbus, 7 p.m.
Philadelphia at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.
Ottawa at Washington, 7 p.m.
Boston at New Jersey, 7 p.m.
Edmonton at Detroit, 7 p.m.
Chicago at Tampa Bay, 7:30 p.m.
Montreal at Nashville, 8 p.m.
Dallas at Colorado, 9 p.m.
San Jose at Arizona, 9 p.m.
Winnipeg at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.
Vegas at Anaheim, 10:30 p.m.
---
AHL
Toronto at Utica, 7 p.m.
Rochester at Syracuse, 7 p.m.
Springfield at Hershey, 7 p.m.
Belleville at Charlotte, 7 p.m.
Lehigh Valley at W-B/Scranton, 7:05 p.m.
Providence at Binghamton, 7:05 p.m.
Iowa at Rockford, 8 p.m.
Cleveland at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.
San Diego at Tucson, 9:05 p.m.
San Antonio at San Jose, 10 p.m.
Stockton at Ontario, 10 p.m.
---
NBA
Brooklyn at Cleveland, 7 p.m.
Portland at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
Washington at Charlotte, 7 p.m.
Boston at Miami, 7:30 p.m.
L.A. Clippers at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.
Toronto at New York, 7:30 p.m.
Dallas at Memphis, 8 p.m.
Denver at Houston, 8 p.m.
Golden State at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.
Orlando at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
San Antonio at New Orleans, 8 p.m.
Chicago at Utah, 9 p.m.
Milwaukee at Phoenix, 9 p.m.
L.A. Lakers at Sacramento, 10:30 p.m.
---
By The Canadian Press
