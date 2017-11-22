WHL: Burke leads Warriors past Blades in OT

MOOSE JAW, Sask. — Brayden Burke scored in overtime to power the Moose Jaw Warriors past the Saskatoon Blades 7-6 on Tuesday in Western Hockey League action.

Jayden Halbgewachs scored twice for Moose Jaw (19-5-0), while Jaxan Kaluski, Tanner Jeannot, Justin Almeida and Tate Popple chipped in as well. Brody Willms made 33 saves for the win.

Cameron Hebig had a hat trick for Saskatoon (8-12-2), while Bradly Goethals, Josh Paterson and Caleb Fantillo rounded out the attack. Joel Grzybowski combined with Nolan Maier for 39 stops.

The Warriors went 3 for 5 on the power play and the Blades were 1 for 3 with the man advantage.