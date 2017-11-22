Australia routs Canada Ravens 88-0

SYDNEY, Australia — Maddie Studdon set up five tries and score one as Australia routed the Canada Ravens 88-0 on Wednesday in women's Rugby League World Cup action.

Vanessa Foliaki, Elianna Walton, Karina Brown and Zahara Temara all had hat tricks for Australia in both team's final match of group play.

In their international debut Thursday, the Canada Ravens were thumped 50-4 by three-time champion New Zealand.

They rebounded with a 22-8 victory over Papua New Guinea 22-8 on Sunday for Canada's first ever win at the Rugby League World Cup.