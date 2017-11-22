Ohio State looks to keep playoff path open against Michigan

The game had huge conference championship and College Football Playoff implications. Penn State wound up meeting Wisconsin in the Big Ten title game. But Ohio State got a spot in the playoffs.

The stakes aren't quite as high this time.

Ohio State needs a Hail Mary heave to make the playoffs, something no two-loss team has done, and Michigan is out of contention. Even so, Urban Meyer's and Jim Harbaugh's crews should have no problem getting motivated for the 114th meeting between these teams. Ohio State can also clinch the Big Ten East title outright with a win (or losses by both Michigan State and Penn State), and the Buckeyes have a date with Wisconsin in the conference championship game.

"The more experience you have with it, you understand the excitement of it, you understand the intensity of it, you understand just how important it is," Harbaugh said. "How immense the stage is. You come to embrace that. I would even say having experienced this, players who've played in it — after they're done with their playing career their appreciation for it and their understanding of how big it is grows even more after they've played."