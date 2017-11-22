Even 2 decades later, the 1997 Apple Cup still resonates

The divide between Washington and Washington State is stark. Urban, white-collar Washington. Rural, blue-collar Washington State.

The 1997 season amplified all those differences. Washington began the season ranked No. 4 in the country; Washington State was unranked. Huard was being touted as a possible Heisman Trophy candidate; Leaf was an afterthought.

But on that November day, Leaf was the one carried off the field on his way to being a Heisman finalist. Huard was the one answering questions about throwing five interceptions.

"He was the opposite of me in every way," Huard said. "He was braggadocios. He was bombastic. He was having raging success. Everything that could go right in his season went right. He was bigger than life. And I just wanted to pop that balloon and beat that guy in every single way."

Of all the colorful figures on the field that day, none topped Leaf. He threw for 358 yards and two touchdowns in the game. He was carried off the field by the sea of crimson; their carefree, cavalier hero who led them to Pasadena. To that point it was just the third time in the history of the rivalry that Washington State had a Rose Bowl bid on the line entering the game, and the first time the Cougars came out ahead.

"We felt like, as a team, the weight of the tradition or the weight of what was at stake," Washington State offensive lineman Jason McEndoo said. "We sensed that and felt that and obviously wanted to bring that home."

Leaf wasn't the only big personality on that Washington State team. The defence featured Leon Bender, Dorian Boose and a young Steve Gleason. Offensively, its wide receivers group was their incarnation of the Fab Five. And it was one of those five, Chris Jackson, who drew the ire of Price during the week leading up to the game for public comments about the Huskies.

"I was so mad at him I think my hand still hurts from slamming my fist on my desk," Price said.

For his part, Jackson backed up what he said. He had eight catches for 185 yards and touchdowns of 57 and 51 yards. Most memorable was Jackson bulling through Washington safety Tony Parrish on his way to a 57-yard TD in the second quarter that gave the Cougars the lead for good.

"I just said we're going head-to-head and I put my head down and I won the end of that battle," Jackson recalled. "That 15, 20 yards, however long it was, might have been one of the best feelings because I heard the crowd. I heard them being silenced and I heard the Washington State fans and it was the purest celebration."

For the Huskies, the Apple Cup loss was the crushing conclusion to an underachieving season. Washington's senior class arrived at the school amid sanctions and bowl bans and the three-game losing streak to finish that season assured that group of never playing in the Rose Bowl.

"When we lost that game, guys were devastated. There were a lot of tears in the locker room and I remember thinking, I'm not going through this again," Washington defensive back Nigel Burton said.

For the Cougars, there has been no sweeter celebration.

"I'll never forget seeing fans on the (goal posts) and then seeing one of my teammates — Kenny Moore — sitting on the goal posts," Jackson said. "It was the purest celebration."

