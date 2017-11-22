Liverpool collapses again, and again against Sevilla

Liverpool should be secure in first place and with a spot in the knockout stage for the first time since 2009. Instead, a group finale at home against Spartak Moscow awaits, with a point still required to advance.

The English club's fans must be despairing. As must Klopp, who thought he had fixed Liverpool's porousness since the embarrassing 4-1 loss at Tottenham in the Premier League on Oct. 22. Since then, the team has won four games and conceded only one goal, with Klopp slightly reining in Liverpool's attacking instincts that come so naturally when you have a front four of Philippe Coutinho, Sadio Mane, Roberto Firmino and Mohamed Salah.

The meltdown in Sevilla brought back all those bad memories, showing there is still a fundamental weakness in Liverpool's defence and protection from midfield when the pressure is on.

"Yes it was not perfect but it's not a general problem. It just happened," Klopp said. "Could we have done better? One hundred per cent. Do I think it's a mentality problem? One hundred per cent not."

Only seven teams have conceded more goals than Liverpool in the Premier League this season. Of the so-called "Big 6" in the Premier League in Klopp's time in England, Liverpool had the leakiest defence in the 2015-16 season and only Arsenal conceded more goals last season.

Left back Alberto Moreno has improved defensively this season, but he still has his critics and conceded the penalty against Sevilla — his former club — with a clumsy trip. None of three centre backs at Klopp's disposal — Joel Matip (who was injured for Tuesday's match), Dejan Lovren and Ragnar Klavan — is a commanding presence, something which was needed as Sevilla grew in belief in the second half.

Klopp might yet renew his interest in Southampton defender Virgil van Dijk in the January transfer window.

Then there are the question marks over whether midfield anchorman Jordan Henderson is providing enough of a defensive barrier in front of the back four, or if the captain needs an extra deep-lying player alongside him.

"We stopped playing football," Henderson said, in an attempt to explain the collapse, "that was the main thing."

Klopp hailed Liverpool's "new maturity" in the build-up to Tuesday's game, but this was just more of the same. And until Liverpool finds the balance between its thrilling attacking play and its exposed defence, it likely will continue to happen.

Steve Douglas

By Steve Douglas, The Associated Press