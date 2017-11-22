Titans-Colts Capsule

COLTS OFFENSE — OVERALL (28), RUSH (24), PASS (25)

COLTS Defence — OVERALL (30), RUSH (15), PASS (30)

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES — Titans have lost nine straight road games to Colts and are still seeking first win at Lucas Oil Stadium. ... Tennessee rallied from 10-point deficit in final 25 minutes in October to snap 11-game overall skid in series. ... Titans have not swept season series vs. Colts since 2002 in first year of AFC South. ... Win would give Titans their best record through first 11 games since going 10-1 to open 2008. ... QB Marcus Mariota threw for 306 yards last week for fifth career 300-yard game and is seeking first back-to-back 300-yard games in NFL. But he threw four INTs in loss to Pittsburgh. ... WR Rishard Matthews had Titans' first 100-yard receiving game this season last week. ... Titans S Kevin Byard leads NFL with six interceptions. ... Colts have lost five of last six, but are 4-1 after bye weeks under coach Chuck Pagano. ... Indy has allowed league-high 39 sacks and has been outscored 110-28 in fourth quarter. ... RB Frank Gore needs 89 yards rushing to pass Jerome Bettis (13,662) for sixth, and 111 yards to pass LaDainian Tomlinson (13,684) for fifth on NFL's career list. ... QB Jacoby Brissett is expected to play despite spending most of last two weeks in concussion protocol. ... Brissett needs one TD pass of 60 or more yards to tie John Unitas' single-season franchise record (five).... TE Jack Doyle began career as undrafted free agent with Titans and leads Colts with 52 receptions. ... WR T.Y. Hilton has 19 catches for 505 yards and three TDs in Colts' three wins, 17 receptions for 220 yards and no TDs in Indy's seven losses. ... Hilton needs two receptions to pass Bill Brooks (411) for fifth in Colts history. ... OT Anthony Castonzo is expected to make 100th start Sunday, while LB Jabaal Sheard is expected to play in 100th game. ... Fantasy Tip: Safest option may be Doyle, who had seven catches for 50 yards and one TD in first meeting. He could be especially productive if Colts use steady stream of short throws to protect Brissett.

___

For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_NFL

By The Associated Press