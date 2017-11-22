Everton striker Niasse handed retrospective ban for diving

LONDON — Everton striker Oumar Niasse has become the first Premier League player to be handed a retrospective ban for diving.

The English Football Association rejected an appeal from Everton after Niasse was charged with the "successful deception of a match official" in diving to win a penalty in the 2-2 draw against Crystal Palace on Saturday.

Niasse was banned Wednesday for two games.

A new law introduced at the start of this season allows players to be charged after a game for diving.