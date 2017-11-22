Seahawks-49ers Capsule

49ERS OFFENSE - OVERALL (22), RUSH (22), PASS (16).

49ERS Defence - OVERALL (27), RUSH (31), PASS (23).

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES - Seahawks won eight straight in series beginning with NFC title game in January 2014. ... Seattle's Russell Wilson needs one win to break tie with Joe Flacco and become winningest QB in first six years with 63. Wilson's also two TD passes shy of 150 for career. ... Jimmy Graham's 15 TD catches tied with Jerramy Stevens for most ever by Seattle TE. ... Seattle allows 3.1 yards per catch on first downs for third-best mark in league. ... Seahawks have 45 plays of at least 20 yards, tied for fourth most in NFL. ... Seattle looks to avoid losing back-to-back games for fourth time in past five seasons. ... San Francisco last won consecutive games in same season in 2014 under coach Jim Harbaugh. ... Niners sit last in NFL with 17 offensive TDs. ... San Francisco 0-4-1 following bye week since start of 2012. ... 49ers QB C.J. Beathard has league-worst 15.2 passer rating in red zone. ... San Francisco has committed turnover in nine of 10 games. ... Fantasy Tip: 49ers RB Carlos Hyde has 229 yards from scrimmage in past two games. Hyde also has back-to-back 100-yard rushing games vs. Seattle.

