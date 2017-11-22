Bills-Chiefs Capsule

CHIEFS OFFENSE — OVERALL (6), RUSH (10), PASS (10)

CHIEFS Defence — OVERALL (28), RUSH (29), PASS (28)

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES — Bills coach Sean McDermott worked for Chiefs coach Andy Reid in Philadelphia, including two years as defensive co-ordinator. ... Kansas City has won last three games against Buffalo. ... Buffalo has lost three straight games. ... Bills QB Nathan Peterman threw five INTs in 14 attempts last week against San Diego. Tyrod Taylor finished game and will start Sunday. Taylor has thrown three interceptions all season. ... Bills RB LeSean McCoy had 13 carries for 114 yards against Chargers, his third 100-yard game this season. ... Buffalo has yielded 29 sacks. ... Bills have allowed 135 points in last three games, franchise record for that span. ... Buffalo K Steve Hauschka made NFL-record 13th straight FG of 50 yards or more last week. It was his sixth this season. ... Chiefs rookie RB Kareem Hunt is second in NFL with 873 yards rushing. Pittsburgh's Le'Veon Bell is first with 886. ... Hunt has league-leading 24 carries of 10 yards or more. ... Chiefs TE Travis Kelce has 58 straight games with catch. ... Chiefs QB Alex Smith threw 18 TDs without pick to start season. He's thrown three picks without TD since. ... Kansas City has scored league-leading 98 points in fourth quarters. ... Fantasy Tip: You'd be foolish to start any quarterback playing in this one, even though neither pass defence is very good. Taylor — and Peterman should he get on field — question marks for Buffalo. Smith has done 180 since earning early MVP talk during Chiefs' hot start.

