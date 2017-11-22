Orioles get minor league pitcher Wade for bonus slot money

BALTIMORE — The Baltimore Orioles have acquired minor league pitcher Konner Wade from the Colorado Rockies for international signing bonus slot money.

Orioles vice-president of baseball operations Dan Duquette confirmed the deal Wednesday.

Wade was Colorado's seventh-round pick in the 2013. The 6-foot-3 right-hander jockeyed between being a reliever and starter over the last two seasons for Double-A Hartford. The 25-year-old is 29-35 with a 4.05 ERA over five minor league seasons. He has 354 strikeouts in 137 games.

Baltimore went 75-87 in 2017 and is seeking to improve its pitching after the staff had a collective 4.97 ERA.