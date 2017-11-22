No. 24 Hokies looking for 14th straight 'W' against Virginia

No. 24 Virginia Tech (8-3, 4-3 ACC, CFP No. 25) at Virginia (6-5, 3-4), Friday, 8 p.m. ET (ESPN)

Line: Virginia Tech by 7.

Series record: Virginia Tech leads 56-37-5.

WHAT'S AT STAKE?

Bowl positioning, state bragging rights and, in some cases, a recruiting advantage. Virginia Tech has won 13 in a row in the Commonwealth Cup series, and if Bronco Mendenhall can lead Virginia to a victory, it could make a big statement to blue-chip targets in Virginia and surrounding states that the Cavaliers are back on their way up.

KEY MATCHUP

Virginia QB Kurt Benkert against the Virginia Tech defence. When Benkert has been good, he has been very good, and that often is a reflection on the amount of pressure being applied. Hokies defensive co-ordinator Bug Foster is a master at providing disruption that can leave a quarterback rattled and rushing his throws.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Virginia Tech: QB Josh Jackson. The redshirt freshman has good numbers with 18 touchdowns and only seven interceptions, but he's irked coach Justin Fuente with some decisions of late in the Hokies' biggest games. In his last three games, he's thrown one touchdown pass and three interceptions.

Virginia: WR Andre Levrone. Big, physical and fast, he's Benkert's primary target on deep balls and leads the Cavaliers with seven touchdown catches. At 6-foot-3, he can be a tough cover for smaller defensive backs. His touchdown catches have covered an average of more than 42 yards per play.