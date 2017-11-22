Vikings, Chargers, Redskins choices for Thanksgiving games

Jaguars favoured on road? You bet. And ...

BEST BET: JAGUARS, 20-10

No. 16 Los Angeles Chargers (plus 3 1-2) at No. 15 Dallas, Thursday

Cowboys are rattled, on and off field. Chargers are dangerous.

UPSET SPECIAL: CHARGERS, 23-20

No. 30 New York Giants (plus 7) at No. 27 Washington, Thursday night

Redskins are ravaged by injuries, yet still should win close one.

REDSKINS 21-17

No. 20 Houston (plus 7) at No. 14 Baltimore, Monday night

A lot of points for Ravens to give. Of course, they might get another shutout.

RAVENS, 13-10

No. 28 Chicago (plus 12 1-2) at No. 1 Philadelphia

Not much "Roar, Bears, Roar" these days. Try "Fly, Eagles, Fly."

EAGLES, 27-10

No. 26 Miami (plus 16) at No. 2 New England

Patriots coasting toward AFC's top seed?

PATRIOTS, 30-13

No. 19 Green Bay (plus 13 1-2) at No. 3 Pittsburgh

Steelers tend to lollygag through these games.

STEELERS, 24-13

No. 18 Buffalo (plus 9) at No. 11 Kansas City

Jim Kelly at QB next? Doug Flutie? Chiefs need rebound game.

CHIEFS, 19-12

No. 5 New Orleans (plus 2 1-2) at No. 6 Los Angeles Rams

Huge game in NFC seedings race between surprise division leaders.

RAMS, 24-23

No. 25 Tampa Bay (plus 8 1-2) at No. 9 Atlanta

Bucs struggle on road, though Falcons not that comfy in new digs.

FALCONS, 26-16

No. 7 Carolina (minus 4 1-2) at No. 24 New York Jets

Panthers need to be careful here with Saints, Vikings on their schedule next. Could be trap game.

PANTHERS, 26-20

No. 13 Tennessee (minus 4) at No. 29 Indianapolis

Look for bounce back from Marcus Mariota.

TITANS, 20-13

No. 10 Seattle (minus 7) at No. 31 San Francisco

Like Redskins, Seahawks very banged-up, but good enough to survive this week.

SEAHAWKS, 24-14

No. 27 Denver (plus 5) at No. 21 Oakland

This looked like a blockbuster when schedule came out. No more.

RAIDERS, 23-13

No. 32 Cleveland (plus 8) at No. 22 Cincinnati

Bengals thinking wild card. Browns thinking "when does this end?"

BENGALS, 20-13

2017 RECORD:

Last week: Against spread (6-8). Straight up (8-6)

Season Totals: Against spread (73-77-3). Straight up: (96-63)

Best Bet: 7-4 against spread, 9-2 straight up.

Upset special: 7-4 against spread, 7-4 straight up

By Barry Wilner, The Associated Press