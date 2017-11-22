SEC's rivalry games rank from duds to must-see television

Ole Miss (5-6, 2-5 SEC) at No. 16 Mississippi State (8-3, 4-3 SEC, No. 14 CFP)

Mississippi State has the clear advantage in the Egg Bowl and comes into the game as a 16-point favourite. But the series has been extremely competitive over the past 30 years with Ole Miss and Mississippi State both winning 15 times. Ole Miss struggles on defence, but its league-leading passing offence makes the Rebels dangerous.

Texas A&M (7-4, 4-3 SEC) at No. 19 LSU (8-3, 5-2 SEC, No. 18 CFP)

LSU looked like its season might fall apart after a stunning home loss to Troy on Sept. 30. Instead, the Tigers regrouped and have won five of six heading into their home game against the Aggies. Texas A&M coach Kevin Sumlin has spent most of the season on the coaching hot seat. Even a win against the Tigers might not keep him employed, but it's worth a shot.

Louisville (7-4) at Kentucky (7-4, 4-4 SEC)

Kentucky's trying to win its second straight game in the Governor's Cup, and this time gets to host rival Louisville. The Wildcats started the season with a promising 5-1 record, but faded over the past month. It's been a disappointing season for Louisville, which started the season in the national rankings, but 2016 Heisman Trophy-winning QB Lamar Jackson has still had a huge season. Jackson's late fumble against Kentucky was costly in last year's loss, so he might have extra motivation on Saturday.

No. 4 Clemson (10-1, No. 3 CFP) at South Carolina (8-3, 5-3 SEC, No. 24 CFP)

Clemson is the defending national champion and has won three straight in the series. The Tigers are in the hunt once again for a spot in the College Football Playoff. They'll be big favourites against South Carolina, but the Gamecocks continue to improve under second-year coach Will Muschamp. They'll have the homefield advantage and would love nothing more than to ruin the Tigers' attempt at back-to-back national titles.

No. 7 Georgia (10-1, 7-1 SEC, No. 7 CFP) at Georgia Tech (5-5)

Georgia has a lot on the line on Saturday — including a spot in the College Football Playoff — even though the program has already clinched a spot in the SEC championship game. The Bulldogs are a sizable favourite over Georgia Tech, but the Yellow Jackets have won two of the past three in the series and are always a difficult matchup because of their unique triple-option offence.

No. 1 Alabama (11-0, 7-0 SEC, No. 1 CFP) at No. 6 Auburn (9-2, 6-1 SEC, No. 6 CFP)

The annual Iron Bowl matchup packs quite a punch this season. Pride is on the line, along with the SEC's Western Division title and a possible spot in the College Football Playoff. Alabama has won seven of the past nine in the series, but this year's game is at Auburn's Jordan-Hare Stadium and the atmosphere will be second to none.

Grab the popcorn — this one could be a classic.

