Broncos turning to Paxton Lynch at quarterback

If general manager John Elway comes to a conclusion that he erred in moving up and outmanoeuvring Jerry Jones to select the former Memphis QB with the 26th overall pick in 2016, a deep draft class beckons as does a solid group of veterans in free agency.

This will be Lynch's third career start. He lost to Atlanta at home and won at Jacksonville his rookie year in relief of an injured Siemian and also had a solid second half in a win against Tampa Bay after Siemian got hurt.

He completed 49 of 83 passes last year for 497 yards and two TDs to go with an interception. He was sacked nine times.

After his win over the Jaguars, ex-offensive co-ordinator Rick Dennison blasted the rookie for his unfamiliarity with the offence and earlier this year, running back C.J. Anderson said he felt Lynch had learned his lesson from not staying dialed in.

Lynch said upon losing the QB competition to Siemian for a second time that he wouldn't check out mentally. But he followed that declaration with middling work at practice before getting hurt.

Lynch appeared to be less engaged that Siemian was in sweats during the game Sunday when Osweiler and the offensive staff huddled on the sideline between series.

What matters to the Broncos now is how Lynch performs on the field.

