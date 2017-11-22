Reed, McClain, Roullier, Nicholson out for Skins vs. Giants

ASHBURN, Va. — Tight end Jordan Reed, defensive lineman Terrell McClain, centre Chase Roullier and safety Montae Nicholson will miss the Washington Redskins' game against the New York Giants.

There might be other Redskins sidelined, too.

Coach Jay Gruden said Wednesday that seven or eight players will be game-time decisions Thursday night, indicating that left tackle Trent Williams is among that group.

This will be Reed's fourth consecutive game out with a hamstring injury.