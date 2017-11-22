Nuggets could lose All-Star Paul Millsap for 3 months

DENVER — The Denver Nuggets say they're exploring options to repair All-Star Paul Millsap's torn ligament in his left wrist amid concerns he'll need surgery that will sideline him until late February.

Coach Mike Malone said at the team's shoot-around Wednesday that the Nuggets were unsure how bad Millsap's injury was and that the 32-year-old forward is "going to talk to some other doctors, get some other opinions before we make a decision on what the best course of action is."

Malone, however, appears to be bracing for an extended absence from Malone, saying he told his team, "That injury is not going to define us or our season."

Millsap got injured in the second quarter of the Nuggets' 127-109 loss to the Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday.