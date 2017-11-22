IceDogs forward Thomas has smarts on and off the ice

"I want to play in the NHL one day and in the OHL you play 68 games, in college you only play like 30 so it's more of an NHL schedule," he said. "The style of play in the OHL is a little more for the kids that are trying to play in the NHL.

"My parents have always been big on education. With the OHL they give you schooling afterwards anyway so I figured (I would) play in the best league possible."

Thomas is getting a jump start on his post-secondary education thanks to decisions made when the family moved from Florida to Toronto. Thomas attended Upper Canada College from grades six to eight.

When he moved to St. Michael's College School, he was advised to skip a grade because of UCC's advanced curriculum. That allowed Thomas to enrol in a professional communications class at Brock this fall.

Aside from school and hockey, Thomas also runs a clothing company called Zale Apparel with friend Ethan Low. It started out by the pair making hockey-related T-shirts for their friends, but the duo decided to branch out.

"(We said) Lets not just use this side thing to do as a hobby, but why not come out with something that could speak to the whole world rather than just to our friends," said Thomas. " We got in touch with the right people and we eventually got involved with this company called NGAGE, who invests in young people who might have something building for them."

The company logo features a stylized trident, a tribute to Thomas' mother's Barbadian heritage, and sells T-shirts and hats through its website.

By Dhiren Mahiban, The Canadian Press