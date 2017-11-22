Devils' Kyle Palmieri out 4 to 6 weeks with broken foot

NEWARK, N.J. — New Jersey Devils right wing Kyle Palmieri is going to be sidelined up to six weeks with a broken right foot.

The Devils announced Wednesday that Palmieri was injured after being hit by a shot on Monday in a game at Minnesota.

The 26-year-old Palmieri had four goals and five assists in 13 games. He missed six games earlier this season after injuring his left foot in practice on Oct. 22. Since joining the team in 2015-16, he has 60 goals and 59 assists in 175 games.

