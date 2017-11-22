CFL Eskimos need to talk about name: Notley

OTTAWA — Alberta Premier Rachel Notley says the Edmonton Eskimos should lead a discussion about changing the CFL team's nickname — one that some consider offensive.

In an interview with The Canadian Press, Notley says it would show good leadership for the franchise to engage the community — including Indigenous people — in the conversation.

Notley adds that while she won't tell the team what to do, she would like to hear what people have to say about the issue.

Many consider the word Eskimo a slur, or at least an uncomfortable vestige of colonialism for Inuit people.