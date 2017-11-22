CSKA beats Benfica, moves closer to Champions League last 16

MOSCOW — CSKA Moscow moved closer to a spot in the Champions League last 16 with a 2-0 win over Benfica on Wednesday.

Georgy Shchennikov gave CSKA an early lead, despite an apparent offside. Then an own-goal from Jardel ensured Benfica — which is eliminated — slipped to its fifth defeat in five Champions League games.

The result temporarily lifted CSKA into second place in Group A before Basel reclaimed the spot with a 1-0 win over Manchester United later Wednesday. United leads with 12 points, and Basel and CSKA are both on nine points. Basel is second with a superior head-to-head record.

For CSKA goalkeeper Igor Akinfeev, the win marked the end of an 11-year wait for a shutout in the Champions League proper.