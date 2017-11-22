Phillies add Pedro Guerrero as assistant hitting coach

PHILADELPHIA — The Phillies have added Pedro Guerrero as assistant hitting coach.

The 28-year-old Guerrero was a bench coach the past two seasons for the Ogden Raptors, the rookie-level affiliate of the Los Angeles Dodgers. A former infielder, Guerrero played in the Dodgers' minor league system between 2006-13.

New manager Gabe Kapler's coaching staff already includes hitting coach John Mallee, third-base coach Dusty Wathan and bullpen coach Jim Gott. Rick Kranitz will either be the pitching coach or the assistant.

