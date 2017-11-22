Iowa snaps 2-game skid in Cayman Islands; 95-85 over UAB

GEORGE TOWN, Cayman Islands — Jordan Bohannon made six 3-pointers and scored 30 points, Tyler Cook added 29 points and Iowa snapped a two-game losing streak at the Cayman Islands Classic with a 95-85 victory over UAB on Wednesday.

The sophomores set career highs in scoring to help Iowa win the seventh-place game. Cook hit 8 of 11 field goals and 13 of 16 free throws in topping his previous high of 24 points. Bohannon was 9-of-12 shooting, including 6 of 8 from distance, and sank all six of his free throws to best his 25 points in Iowa's final game last season.

Luka Garza added 14 points and seven rebounds for Iowa (4-2), while Isaiah Moss scored 12.

Chris Cokley led UAB (3-3) with 25 points and eight rebounds. He made 7 of 8 free throws as the Blazers only missed two of 18 attempts. Nate Darling and Jalen Perry each added 13 points.