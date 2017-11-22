Panthers-Jets Capsule

JETS OFFENSE — OVERALL (25), RUSH (21), PASS (24)

JETS Defence — OVERALL (21), RUSH (23), PASS (16)

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES — Both teams coming off bye-week breaks, with Panthers 2-4 under Ron Rivera in such games and Jets 1-1 under Todd Bowles. ... Panthers on three-game winning streak. Last victory powered by ground game vs. Dolphins as Carolina set franchise mark with 548 total yards, including 294 rushing. ... Panthers have rushed for 200 yards or more in two straight for first time in franchise history. ... QB Cam Newton has 181 yards rushing and TD in last two games, while also becoming fourth QB in NFL to run for 4,000 or more career yards. He enters with 4,002. Newton was NFC's offensive player of week after throwing for 254 yards and four TDs, adding 95 yards rushing vs. Miami. ... Rookie RB Christian McCaffrey leads all NFL players at his position with 57 catches. Also ranks fourth among rookies in yards from scrimmage with 639 and five TDs. ... TE Greg Olsen (foot) and C Ryan Kalil (neck) both returned to practice this week and expected to play Sunday, barring setbacks. ... Offensive line has allowed one sack of Newton in last three games. ... Panthers lead NFL in third-down efficiency on offence at 46.9 per cent. ... Carolina's defence ranked No. 1 in NFC, holding all opponents other than Miami below season average in total yards. ... Carolina hasn't allowed 100-yard rusher since Seattle's Thomas Rawls had 106 last December — span of 14 games. ... LB Luke Kuechly leads team with 71 tackles and is only NFL player since his rookie season in 2012 to have 700 or more tackles (764) and 15 or more INTs (15). ... Panthers DE Julius Peppers and Jets QB Josh McCown are only players still active who were drafted in 2002. Peppers went No. 2 overall to Carolina, while McCown was third-round selection (No. 81 overall) by Arizona. ... McCown's 69.0 completion percentage ranks second in AFC to Kansas City's Alex Smith (69.4). McCown has NFL-leading 74 per cent completion rate on third downs. He's one of three NFL QBs with 12 or more TD passes (14) and three or more rushing scores (3). ... RB Matt Forte missed last game with swelling in surgically repaired right knee and could be sidelined for this one. ... WR Robby Anderson leads Jets with 568 yards receiving and five TD catches. Looks for fifth straight game with TD catch. He has 16 receptions of more than 25 yards since start of last season, sixth-most total in NFL in that span. ... TE Austin Seferian-Jenkins has team-leading 39 catches since returning from NFL suspension in Week 3, third most among NFL tight ends in that span. ... After going without sack in first eight games, DE Leonard Williams has 1 1/2 in last two. ... LB Demario Davis has team-leading 102 tackles, most through 10 games in career. ... Marcus Maye is only rookie safety with at least 45 tackles (49) and two INTs (2). ... DE Kony Ealy was second-round pick of Panthers in 2014, but was traded to New England this past off-season. Ealy has team-leading nine passes defenced. ... Fantasy Tip: McCaffrey has proven to be reliable target out of backfield and should remain favourite of Newton, even if Olsen returns.

By The Associated Press