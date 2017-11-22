Texans-Ravens Capsule

RAVENS OFFENSE — OVERALL (31), RUSH (13), PASS (32)

RAVENS Defence — OVERALL (6), RUSH (26), PASS (2)

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES — Houston has never won two straight vs. Ravens and lost five in row from 2002-11. ... In six regular-season games against Houston, Ravens QB Joe Flacco is 4-2 with seven TDs and six INTs. ... Baltimore LB Terrell Suggs has six sacks in six career games against Houston. Baltimore is 70-29 when Suggs has at least half-sack. ... Texans snapped three-game skid last week. Tom Savage went 22 for 32 for 230 yards and two TDs. ... Houston is 44-80 on road since joining NFL in 2002. ... Houston CB Kevin Johnson needs three tackles to reach 100 for career. ... CB Johnathan Joseph slated to play in 100th game with Texans. ... Texans RB Lamar Miller has twice this season had rushing and receiving touchdown in game. ... Houston DE Jadeveon Clowney aims for fifth straight game with sack. ... Texans WR DeAndre Hopkins has 62 catches for 879 yards and nine TDs. ... Houston has won 13 straight when it has plus turnover differential. ... Only second home Monday game for Baltimore since coach John Harbaugh took over in 2008. ... Ravens 11-1 in prime time under Harbaugh. Their nine-game winning streak in prime time is longest active run in NFL. ... Ravens have outscored opposition 193-96 in six home Monday night games. ... Harbaugh earned his 100th career victory last week. He's 100-69, including playoffs. ... Ravens lead NFL with three shutouts, 16 INTs and tied with Jacksonville for league lead with 23 takeaways. ... Under Harbaugh, Ravens are 17-3 at home in November. ... Ravens LB Matthew Judon had seven tackles and two sacks last week. Now in second season, Judon has already reached career highs in tackles (38) and sacks (5). ... Fantasy Tip: Ravens RB Alex Collins has only one TD and faces seventh-ranked rush defence, but look for Baltimore to feed him ball in effort to control clock and take pressure off league's worst passing attack.

