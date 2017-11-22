Cofer ties career high as Florida State remains unbeaten

"The most important thing for us was getting open," Kennesaw State coach Al Skinner said. "They are big, long and athletic. There were times when their execution on defence impacted what we were doing."

BIG PICTURE

Kennesaw State: Scott, a 6-foot-5 sophomore shooting guard, continues to play well for the Owls. He has scored in double figures in four of five games this season after scoring 10 or more points in seven games last season.

Florida State: The Seminoles had 11 3-pointers, marking the third straight game they have had nine or more. However, Hamilton was not pleased about allowing too many uncontested shots.

"This team has the potential to be good, but we still have ways to go," Hamilton said. "We need more games to continue rounding into shape. We have to get inexperienced guys more playing time."

LINEUP ADJUSTMENT

Christ Koumadje, who had started the Seminoles' first three games, did not play due to a foot injury. The 7-foot-4 centre's place in the starting lineup was taken over by 7-0 freshman Ike Obiagu, who had four points and four rebounds in 15 minutes.

HOME SWEET HOME

Florida State has won 23 straight games at home, which is tied with Texas Southern for the fourth-longest current streak in Division I. Oregon has the longest at 46 followed by Cincinnati (29) and SMU (26).

UP NEXT

Kennesaw State returns home to face Tennessee State on Saturday.

Florida State will have its second home game in three days when it takes on The Citadel on Friday.

___

More AP college basketball at http://collegebasketball.ap.org and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Follow Joe Reedy on Twitter at www.twitter.com/joereedy

By Joe Reedy, The Associated Press