Bengals' offence having hard time staying on field

During a 23-7 loss at Jacksonville on Nov. 5, the Bengals had only seven plays that gained yards in the second half and seven that lost yards.

During a 20-17 win at Denver on Sunday, they ran for only 49 yards combined and had six running plays that lost yards.

Rookie Joe Mixon carried 20 times for 49 yards at Denver, an average of 2.5 per carry. He's often been either hit in the backfield or had to change course to avoid a tackler.

"As a runner, you just can't be frustrated," coach Marvin Lewis said. "You can't let the last play, positively or negatively, affect the next one. You've got to make the most of it, that's all."

The Bengals are on pace to run the fewest plays, have the worst time of possession, and rush for the fewest yards in the franchise's 50 seasons.

"We're calling the runs," Dalton said. "And we're expecting production out of them. When we don't get that, it means you've got to make up more on second or third or whatever down it is."

So far, they've not done that very often.

BULLOCK ON THE SPOT

Randy Bullock has missed an extra-point attempt in each of the past two games, figuring in how they played out at the end. Lewis was asked Wednesday if the missed kicks affect his patience level with the kicker.

"It does affect our patience level," he said.

INJURIES

CB Adam "Pacman" Jones had a full practice Wednesday after sitting out the Denver game with a concussion. LB Kevin Minter, who missed the past four with an elbow injury, also fully practiced. CB Darqueze Dennard (knee) and LB Vincent Rey (hamstring) were among those held out. CB William Jackson III (toe) and TE Tyler Kroft (hand) were limited.

