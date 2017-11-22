Season of change for both Oregon and Oregon State

EUGENE, Ore. — Last year around this time, Oregon's coach was on the verge of being dismissed and Oregon State was about to finally win a Civil War after eight seasons of futility.

Seems like a long time ago, now.

Oregon and Oregon State head into the 121st Civil War game Saturday looking VERY different from last season.

Mark Helfrich was let go by Oregon just a few days after the Ducks lost 34-24 to the Beavers and finished in the basement of the Pac-12 North. He was replaced by Willie Taggart, whose first season in Eugene has not gone as planned.

The Ducks started with promise and even popped into the rankings at No. 24 with a three-game winning streak in non-conference play.

Oregon would win four of its first five games, but misfortune struck during the first half of the Ducks' 45-24 victory over California on Sept. 30 when starting quarterback Justin Herbert fractured his collarbone.

Herbert missed the next five games and the Ducks won just one of those. He returned last weekend to lead Oregon to a 48-28 victory over Arizona. The win made the Ducks (6-5, 3-5) bowl eligible. It also left a lot of fans wondering how the season would have gone if Herbert had been healthy.

A victory against the rival Beavers would not only put Oregon in better bowl position with seven wins, it would also help erase the lingering memories of last season's loss and perhaps even diminish the sting of the what-ifs this season.

"I know all of them were ticked off when I got here," Taggart said. "You hear everybody was ticked off. Not just our players, but everybody. And considering it had been so long since that happened, that really just stays with you."

Taggart has taken the extra step of showing the team film from last season — with an emphasis on the mistakes.