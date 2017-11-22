No. 9 Notre Dame visits No. 20 Stanford

No. 9 Notre Dame (9-2, No. 8 CFP) at No. 20 Stanford (8-3, CFP No. 21), Saturday, 8 p.m. ET (ABC)

Line: Notre Dame by 2.

Series Record: Notre Dame leads 19-12.

WHAT'S AT STAKE

The Irish should be in position to seal up a bid to a New Year's Six game with a 10th win and keep hopes alive for a berth in the four-team playoff if they get some help. The Cardinal's depends more on the Apple Cup in Seattle with a Washington win over Washington State sending Stanford to the Pac-12 title game.

KEY MATCHUP

Notre Dame's Josh Adams vs. Stanford's Bryce Love. The game features two of the nation's top running backs and whoever fares better may end up on the winning side. Adams has rushed for 1,337 yards and 7.8 yards per carry, while Love leads the nation with 172.3 yards rushing per game at a clip of 8.8 yards per carry.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Notre Dame: G Quenton Nelson. Nelson was picked as a finalist for the Outland Trophy this week for the nation's top interior lineman. He has not allowed a sack or quarterback hit all season and has given up just two QB hurries in 744 snaps. He hasn't given up a sack since 2015.

Stanford: WR JJ Arcega-Whiteside. The 6-foot-3 receiver has been a security blanket for freshman QB K.J. Costello. Arcega-Whiteside has 12 catches for 209 yards the past two weeks and his size makes him a lethal red zone threat with five TDs on 37 catches for the season.