Chaminade adds Cal to list of Maui upsets with 96-72 victory

Cal can't get out of Maui fast enough.

Faced with what their coach called a must-win game, the Bears (2-4) came out flat and never recovered to leave Maui with three ugly losses.

Cal was slow on defence and off the mark on offence, hitting 5 of 18 from 3-point range. Justice Sueing led the Bears with 23 points.

"In all the years that I've been coaching, I've never been so embarrassed in my life from the lack of effort from our guys," Cal first-year coach Wyking Jones said. "For me, it's about going back to the drawing board, myself and my staff, and figuring out what changes we need to make because there definitely needs to be some changes."

Cal opened the Maui Invitational by crumbling against No. 6 Wichita State's full-court press, blowing an 18-point, second-half lead in a 92-82 loss. The Bears were never in their second game, falling behind early in a 14-point loss to VCU.

They didn't play with much urgency against the scrappy Silverswords, quickly falling behind 6-0 and by 40-30 at halftime.

Chaminade has knocked off bigger opponents in the past by knocking down shots and the Silverswords were doing that in the first half, hitting 7 of 13 from the 3-point arc. Walker did most of the damage hitting 4 of 6 from 3-point range while scoring 14 points.

Cal seemed to have righted itself in the second half, working the ball inside to use its size advantage to pull within three in the opening 3 minutes. The Silverswords pushed back, going on a 13-0 run, stretching the lead to 55-39 with a string of 3-pointers to race away from the Bears.

THE TAKEAWAY

Cal has a lot of work to do in its first season under Jones after three ugly losses in Maui, the worst one by 24 points to a Division II team.

Chaminade again proved itself to be a giant killer with a dominating performance that will help this Silverswords this season and beyond.

MISSING LEE

Cal was counting on a big contribution from Kentucky transfer Marcus Lee this season. He had little impact on two of the three games in Maui while battling foul trouble. Lee had two points in 11 minutes against Wichita State and four points in 14 minutes against Chaminade due to fouls. His only good game: 11 points and 12 rebounds against VCU, when he didn't have foul trouble.

UP NEXT

Cal hosts Cal State Northridge on Tuesday.

Chaminade hosts Cal State Dominguez Hills on Saturday.

By John Marshall, The Associated Press