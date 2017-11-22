Man United loses 1-0 at Basel in Champions League

BASEL, Switzerland — Manchester United was deservedly beaten 1-0 by a spirited Basel in the Champions League on Wednesday, leaving all the qualification places open in Group A with one game remaining.

Basel defender Michael Lang struck in the 89th minute to cap an impressive second half for the Swiss champion, which had struggled in the first half.

Lang arrived at the far post to slot in a low shot from fellow wing-back Raoul Petretta's pass across the goalmouth.

Still, United leads the standings with 12 points, three clear of both Basel and CSKA Moscow, which earlier won 2-0 at home to last-place Benfica.