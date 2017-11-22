No. 14 Cougars can win Pac-12 North beating No. 15 Huskies

No. 14 Washington State (9-2, 6-2 Pac-12, CFP No. 13) at No. 15 Washington (9-2, 6-2, CFP No. 17), Saturday, 8 p.m. ET (FOX)

Line: Washington by 9 1/2.

Series record: Washington leads 71-32-6.

WHAT'S AT STAKE?

The 14th-ranked Cougars can find themselves in the Pac-12 championship game by knocking off their rivals in the Apple Cup. If Washington State can win it will face USC in the conference title game. If No. 15 Washington can play spoiler, then it would be Stanford representing the North. The Huskies have won four straight in the series and seven of the past eight. Washington State has not won in Seattle since 2007.

KEY MATCHUP

Washington State's undersized defensive line vs. Washington's offensive line. Led by DE Hercules Mata'afa, the Cougars defensive line has caused headaches for opposing offences most of the season because of their constant shifts and movement before the snap. The Cougars are sixth in the country with 36 sacks. It will be key for Mata'afa, Frankie Luvu and Nnamdi Oguayo to get pressure on Washington QB Jake Browning. His offensive line has allowed only 15 sacks.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Washington State: QB Luke Falk. Much of what Falk's legacy will be at Washington State will be determined by the outcome of this game. Falk owns seemingly every major Pac-12 passing record. He's led the Cougars to three straight winning seasons and helped return them to relevance. The item lacking from his resume is a win over their rivals.

Washington: CB Byron Murphy. The redshirt freshman played the first Pac-12 game of his career last week against Utah after missing more than half the season with a foot injury. The Huskies hope Murphy was simply knocking off the rust as he was picked on regularly by the Utah pass game and appeared lost at times.