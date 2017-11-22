No. 10 TCU gets Big 12 title game spot with win over Baylor

Baylor (1-10, 1-7 Big 12) at No. 10 TCU (9-2, 6-2, CFP No. 12), Friday, noon ET (FS1)

Line: TCU by 24 1/2.

Series record: TCU leads 53-52-7.

WHAT'S AT STAKE?

With a win over Baylor on the day after Thanksgiving, TCU will be guaranteed a spot in the Big 12 championship game on Dec. 2 — and a rematch with No. 3 Oklahoma. The Horned Frogs have won the last two games against former SWC rival Baylor. They won 62-22 in Waco last year after a 28-21 double-overtime victory on a rainy and cold night two years ago in another Black Friday game.

KEY MATCHUP

Baylor WR Denzel Mims vs. TCU secondary. Mims is second among Big 12 receivers with 52 total catches and 106 yards receiving per conference game. All five of Mims' 100-yard games this season have come against Big 12 opponents. The Horned Frogs have the league's top defence, and have given up a Big 12-low 220 yards passing per game. TCU CB Ranthony Texada is tied for the Big 12 lead with 13 passes defended.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Baylor: Freshman QB Charlie Brewer has started the last three games, and played in seven overall. He has completed 120 of 175 passes (69 per cent) for 1,261 yards with nine touchdowns and three interceptions.

TCU: RB Kyle Hicks had a season-high 22 carries for 81 yards last week against Texas Tech. Hicks, who last season was TCU's leading rusher and top pass catcher, dealt with injuries the first half of this season. Hicks ran for a career-high 192 yards and five TDs against Baylor last year.