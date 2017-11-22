Fairleigh-Dickinson pulls away late, beats Holy Cross 87-76

TEANECK, N.J. — Darnell Edge scored 12 of his 23 points during a late run in the second half to help Fairleigh Dickinson pull away and beat Holy Cross 87-76 on Wednesday.

Edge was 7 of 12 from the floor and made four 3-pointers. Darian Anderson added 17 points and Mike Holloway Jr. had 16 for Fairleigh Dickinson (3-2), which shot 57 per cent, but just 19 of 30 (63 per cent) from the free-throw line.

Caleb Green scored 22 to points to lead Holy Cross (2-2). Karl Charles added 17 points and Jehyve Floyd chipped in 13.

The Crusaders led 65-62 with about five minutes left. Edge then made a 3-pointer to spark a 21-9 run, and the Knights led 83-74 with 1:17 remaining. Edge made two 3-pointers, four free throws and a layup during the stretch.