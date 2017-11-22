Chiefs sign veteran CB Darrelle Revis to help pass defence

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Chiefs have signed veteran cornerback Darrelle Revis in their latest attempt to shore up their porous defensive backfield, though it is unclear when he'll be ready to play.

The Chiefs announced the signing Wednesday, four days before they face the Buffalo Bills.

Revis had been a free agent after playing for the New York Jets last season. The Chiefs head back to the Meadowlands to face the Jets on Dec. 3.

Revis was a seven-time Pro Bowl player and at one point was widely considered the best cornerback in the league, picking off 29 passes over 10 seasons and winning a Super Bowl with the New England Patriots.