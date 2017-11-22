Whitecaps loan Richey to USL's FC Cincinnati

VANCOUVER — The Vancouver Whitecaps are loaning goalkeeper Spencer Richey to FC Cincinnati of the second-tier USL next season after picking up his contract option for 2018, the clubs announced Wednesday.

The 25-year-old has made five first-team appearances for the Whitecaps, including one start against Toronto FC in March where he earned save of the week honours in his Major League Soccer debut.

"Spencer made great strides this past year and this move is the next step in his development," Vancouver head coach Carl Robinson said in a statement. "FC Cincinnati will provide Spencer a different challenge and an opportunity to earn valuable playing time."

The 61st pick in the 2015 MLS SuperDraft, Richey spent most of the last three seasons with Whitecaps FC 2, Vancouver's USL affiliate.