Raptors point guard Wright avoids surgery

TORONTO — The Toronto Raptors say point guard Delon Wright will not need surgery "at this time" as he recovers from a dislocated shoulder.

The Raptors said in a release that Wright met with specialist Dr. Riley Williams at the Hospital for Special Surgery on Wednesday in New York, and it was decided that surgery was not presently necessary.

The Raptors said Wright will continue his rehabilitation with team medical officials, and that there is no timetable for his return.

Wright suffered a dislocated shoulder in the second quarter of Wednesday's victory over the New Orleans Pelicans, the Raptors said on Twitter. He was examined Thursday in Toronto and the team's medical staff was awaiting test results.