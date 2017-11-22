No. 23 Northwestern faces Illini, looking for 7th straight W

No. 23 Northwestern (8-3, 6-2 Big Ten, CFP No. 22) at Illinois (2-9, 0-8), Saturday, 4 p.m. ET (FS1)

Line: Northwestern by 16 1/2.

Series Record: The Illini lead 55-50-5.

WHAT'S AT STAKE?

Northwestern will try to move one step closer to its second 10-win season in three years. The Wildcats have won six straight, their longest winning streak in over 20 years. The last time the team was this successful was when head coach Pat Fitzgerald was a star linebacker at the university. The Illini are looking for their first Big Ten win.

KEY MATCHUP

Northwestern RB Justin Jackson against Illini's porous run defence. Jackson has the chance to become the fourth leading-rusher in Big Ten history. He needs just two more yards to move ahead of Monte Ball of Wisconsin and that shouldn't be a problem against an Illinois defence that gives up a conference worst 210.5 yards per game.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Northwestern LB Nate Hall. Hall made big plays in a variety of ways against Minnesota last week. He recorded 2.5 sacks, an interception and a fumble recovery. Illinois has turned it over five times in the past three games, so Hall may have the opportunity for more game-changing plays against the Illini.

Illinois QB Cam Thomas. Freshman Cam Thomas is expected to make the second start of his career after missing the past two games due to injury. He has thrown for 236 yards this season and totalled another 187 yards on the ground. He also has three interceptions, but has shown flashes of big play ability with arm and his legs.