Atletico beats Roma 2-0 to stay alive in Champions League

MADRID — Antoine Griezmann ended his scoreless streak in style on Wednesday, finding the net with a stunning overhead kick as Atletico Madrid defeated Roma 2-0 to keep alive its hopes of advancing in the Champions League.

Griezmann, who hadn't scored in eight matches with Atletico, struck his volley perfectly from inside the area after a cross by Angel Correa midway through the second half. Substitute Kevin Gameiro added Atletico's second in the 85th minute at the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium, sealing the team's Atletico's first Champions League victory this season.

Atletico reached six points in Group C, two less than Roma and four less than Chelsea, which earlier Wednesday secured its spot in the last 16 by beating Qarabag 4-0 in Azerbaijan.

Atletico remains in a difficult position to advance, despite the victory. It must beat Chelsea at Stamford Bridge in the last round on Dec. 5, and hope that Roma fails to win when it hosts last-place Qarabag.

Roma could have advanced with a draw at the Metropolitano, where Atletico hadn't won in five straight matches.

Atletico had cruised through the group stage in the last four seasons, each time advancing as group winners. This time, Diego Simeone's team has struggled to find its stride and was coming off two disappointing draws against Qarabag.

After a lacklustre first half, Atletico took control of the match and had several good chances to break the deadlock. Yannick Carrasco and Fernando Torres both came close before Griezmann finally found the net in the 69th.

The France forward struck his remarkable overhead shot after Correa made a run on the left side of the area and just managed to send his cross back toward the middle of the area. Griezmann set himself perfectly at the six-yard line and raised his left foot high in the air to drive the ball to the net.

Griezmann had recently been criticized by some fans after scoring only three goals in 14 games with Atletico in all competitions, a barren streak stretching back to the 2-1 opening Champions League loss to Chelsea in September.

Atletico had the ball in Roma's net with a shot by Augusto Fernandez just before halftime, but the referee ruled that the midfielder had controlled the ball with his hand before taking the shot.