Steelers backup lineman Hubbard ready for full-time audition

Hubbard is the latest in a string of linemen the Steelers have transformed from fringe prospects to vital role players. Left tackle Alejandro Villanueva and left guard Ramon Foster both joined the Steelers as undrafted free agents. This year they'll make a combined $6.3 million protecting Ben Roethlisberger's blind side. Hubbard is making $1.7 million as a backup, though if his audition goes well, his salary could take a significant uptick next spring.

That's a little too big picture for Hubbard to get into. He'd rather just do his thing. Trying to keep pace with New England for the top spot in the AFC and closing in on a second straight division title is enough to worry about. If Hubbard blocks the guy in front of him, the rest should take care of itself.

"He understands what's at stake," running back Le'Veon Bell said. "The train has been rolling. He's going to hop in and do what he do, help this run game go, help the pass game go. He's going to do his job and we're going to get it going."

Hubbard stressed there is "no resentment" toward Gilbert, who is barred from the team facility until after the Steelers face the Patriots on Dec. 17.

"We've just got to uplift him," Hubbard said. "That's our brother."

A brother who will watch the stretch drive from afar. Hubbard, meanwhile, will try to pick up where Gilbert left off. Pittsburgh lit up Tennessee last Thursday in a 40-17 rout. Gilbert, who offensive co-ordinator Todd Haley called the best right tackle in the league, played an important part keeping Tennessee in check in the second half.

Hubbard kept close watch as it happened. He understands the standard. He's spent a significant portion of the season trying to uphold it.

"We control our own destiny man," Hubbard said. "Everything's got to come through Pittsburgh. We got to continue to ball and that's the task at hand."

NOTES: WR JuJu Smith-Schuster celebrated his 21st birthday by skipping practice due to a sore hamstring. The NFL's youngest player said he planned to play video games and eat some cheesecake but pass on legally buying alcohol for the first time. ... TE Vance McDonald (ankle) also did not practice. ... Roethlisberger (illness), S Mike Mitchell (ankle) and LB James Harrison (back) were full participants.

___

AP NFL website: www.pro32.ap.org and http://twitter.com/AP_NFL

By Will Graves, The Associated Press