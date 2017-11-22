No. 25 Boise St. visits Fresno St. in title game preview

No. 25 Boise State (9-2, 7-0 Mountain West, CFP No. 23) at Fresno State (8-3, 6-1), Saturday, 3:30 p.m. ET (CBS Sports Network)

Line: Boise State by 7.

Series Record: Boise State leads 13-5.

WHAT'S AT STAKE

This is a preview of next week's Mountain West title game. The first meeting could determine who hosts that championship. Boise State will be at home next week with a win. If Fresno State wins, the host will be determined on Sunday by composite computer rankings.

KEY MATCHUP

Boise State QB Brett Rypien vs. Fresno State D. The Bulldogs have been stingy on defence in the conference season but will have a tough time controlling Rypien. He has thrown for at least 300 yards the past two weeks and has completed 65 per cent of his passes for 1,149 yards and 12 TDs the past four games.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Boise State: WR Cedric Wilson. Wilson posted his second straight 1,000-yard receiving season after getting 107 yards last week against Air Force to raise his season total to 1,008. Wilson joined Titus Young (2009-10) and Thomas Sperbeck (2015-16) as the only Broncos with two 1,000-yard seasons.

Fresno State: LB George Helmuth. Helmuth won conference defensive player of the week after recording 11 tackles and a forced fumble in a win at Wyoming. Helmuth's fumble recovery set up the Bulldogs only TD and he also made a key fourth-down stop.