Patriots looking like themselves after slow start to season

"Same guys. Same team. I think we're just doing a better job executing, paying attention to the small things — all the details of how you play good football," McCourty said. "I think we've just come together. We knew it was gonna kind of be a work in progress. ... We kind of focused and believed in that."

While other Patriots teams have certainly overcome adversity to find success under Belichick, this group has a chance to be among his most shining examples.

Through four games the defence allowed opponents to score 30 or more points three times, while sinking to the bottom of the league in total defence.

Then came the Oct. 22 season-ending shoulder injury to Hightower against Atlanta. It further muddied things for a defence that had gotten inconsistent play from its secondary, including very little return from the off-season investment it made in cornerback Stephon Gilmore.

Offensively, the Patriots were putting up points, but struggled to produce touchdowns in the red zone.

Things have changed on both sides of the ball during their win streak, with New England outscoring opponents 161-75.

It begins with the 40-year-old Brady, who has thrown for 3,146 yards, 22 touchdowns and just two interceptions through 10 games. His 8.3 yards per pass attempt average is equal to his MVP season in 2007 and better than his MVP season in 2010 (7.9).

He hasn't thrown an interception since Week 6 and has found a go-to deep threat in Brandin Cooks (45 catches, four touchdowns). Meanwhile, Dion Lewis has brought consistency to the running game and become the weapon on special teams that he was prior to his knee injury in 2015.

"There isn't a specific moment where you kind of realize that a player coming back off of an injury has resumed a previous form or percentage or what have you," offensive co-ordinator Josh McDaniels said of Lewis. "I just think we've been trying to give him opportunity to work back in over the last two years and do the things that he does well."

The defence has been equally impressive, buoyed by the play of Kyle Van Noy, who has assumed Hightower's leadership role at linebacker. Van Noy leads the team with 64 tackles. He's also tied for the team lead with four sacks, along with defensive lineman Trey Flowers.

Belichick said any success they've had lately has been the result of trusting in their approach.

"I think in the end whatever problem you have, whatever degree it is — it's still the same process," he said. "No matter what you're looking at you've got to figure out what's wrong. Then you have to figure out what you need to do to make it better."

