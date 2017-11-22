Coastal Carolina routs NAIA St. Andrews 70-34

CONWAY, S.C. — Demario Beck had 12 points and 15 rebounds to lead Coastal Carolina in a 70-34 rout of NAIA St. Andrews on Wednesday.

Jaylen Shaw added 12 points for Coastal Carolina (4-2). Shaw scored his 1,000 career point on a free throw with 8:30 remaining in the first half.

Amidou Bamba had 10 points and Josh Coleman chipped in seven points and a career-high 12 rebounds for the Chanticleers.

Jean Ahoume and Devonte Pettaway scored six points apiece for St. Andrews.