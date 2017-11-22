No. 3 Oklahoma looks to maintain momentum vs. West Virginia

West Virginia (7-4, 5-3 Big 12) at No. 3 Oklahoma (10-1, 7-1, CFP No. 4), Saturday, 3:45 p.m. ET (ESPN).

Line: Oklahoma by 23.

Series record: Oklahoma leads 7-2.

WHAT'S AT STAKE?

Oklahoma has won six straight and has already clinched a spot in the Big 12 title game, but the Sooners still need a victory against the Mountaineers to remain in control of their College Football Playoff hopes. QB Baker Mayfield, who will not start or be a captain this week after making a lewd gesture last Saturday against Kansas, needs to play well to maintain his status as front runner in the Heisman Trophy race.

KEY MATCHUP

Oklahoma RB Rodney Anderson vs. West Virginia run defence. Anderson's streak of 100-yard rushing games ended at four against Kansas, but that was only because coach Lincoln Riley wanted to get Trey Sermon more work. Anderson has 1,032 yards from scrimmage this season despite just four starts. West Virginia ranks 95th nationally in rushing defence, giving up 194.9 yards on the ground per game.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

West Virginia: QB Chris Chugunov. He will replace Will Grier, who injured a finger on his throwing hand last week against Texas. Chugunov completed 14 of 26 passes for 189 yards and a score in relief.

Oklahoma: QB Kyler Murray. He will get his first start in Mayfield's place. The Texas A&M transfer has completed 16 of 19 passes for 307 yards and two touchdowns and rushed for 62 this season.