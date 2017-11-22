Stamps' defender Hughes opens Grey Cup banter

The six-foot-five, 215-pound Fajardo played 41 games at Nevada from (2010-14), becoming just the second player in FBS history to accumulate 9,000 yards passing and 3,000 yards rushing in career. The other was Kaepernick.

QUIET RAY: Ricky Ray has been instrumental in the Toronto Argonauts' resurgence this season but head coach Marc Trestman said the veteran quarterback remains a quiet entity.

"Ricky Ray shows you that leaders come all different ways," Trestman said Wednesday during the Grey Cup coaches news conference. "Ricky Ray is really the surgeon, he's really the guy who just does it but the vocal part of him is not there.

"He can do it . . . if he's got something to say he'll be very specific and right on but he's not going to reach out and speak to the team unless I ask him to. I've not asked him very much to do it, only on one or two occasions have I asked him to break the huddle at the end of practice."

Ray has a well-earned reputation of being a quiet leader, someone who'll never openly celebrate a positive situation or chew out a teammate for an on-field miscue. After rallying Toronto to a 25-21 East Division final win over the Saskatchewan Roughriders, Ray actually was photographed smiling.

"I know this, when I go to work every day I can't wait to get there because I get to work with Ricky Ray," Trestman said. "Ricky Ray gives us hope.

"He loves football and when you walk into the meeting room you want a quarterback who not only loves football but really loves football and will do everything to prepare properly. By the same part of it he brings out the best in everybody because we don't want to let him down."

By The Canadian Press