Jets' Forte still sidelined, uncertain vs. Panthers

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. — New York Jets running back Matt Forte remains sidelined with an ailing knee and is uncertain to play Sunday against the Carolina Panthers.

Forte, who turns 32 on Dec. 10, missed the Jets' last game at Tampa Bay on Nov. 12 with swelling in his surgically repaired right knee.

He ran for a season-best 77 yards against Buffalo on Nov. 2, but recently said he has been dealing with swelling in the knee for "a while" and it worsened.

Forte had arthroscopic surgery on the knee at the end of last season to repair a torn meniscus.