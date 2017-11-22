Delaware breaks late-game tie to defeat Longwood 63-57

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Derrick Woods grabbed a rebound of Darian Bryant's missed 3-pointer, put it back up to break a late-game tie and Delaware marched on to defeat Longwood 63-57 Wednesday at the Spartan Classic.

The game was tied 57-57 when Woods scored the go-ahead with 3:09 remaining. The Blue Hens (4-2) went on to score the game's final six points at the free-throw line while Longwood went scoreless for the last 5:16. The winless Lancers (0-5) missed their last six shots down the stretch.

Ryan Allen led the way for Delaware, scoring 19 points off the bench on 8-for-13 shooting, Ryan Daly added 16 points, a perfect 8-for-8 at the foul line, including four at the end. Woods finished with 11 points and nine boards.

B.K. Ashe scored 20 points for Longwood and Charles Glover double-doubled with 13 points and 10 rebounds.