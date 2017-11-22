Cam Newton reflects on 2008 arrest, says it changed his life

"It is what you learn from it that defines you."

Newton has had to live by those words.

His share of off-the-field issues didn't cease after he left Florida.

In 2010, the NCAA said Newton's father, Cecil Newton, and another unnamed person tried to market Newton "as a part of a pay-for-play scenario in return for Newton's commitment to attend college and play football." Newton was suspended for one day but then reinstated after an NCAA investigation determined he had not violated any rules.

Newton's image took a hit after his abbreviated press conference following a Super Bowl loss to the Denver Broncos in February of 2016 where he barely answered questions, carrying himself as a poor loser.

And he lost a sponsor earlier this year following sexist remarks he made to a female reporter during a news conference. He later apologized on social media for his comments.

Newton said after talking with a friend about all of his past problems he decided to post the arrest photo, saying he was "thankful" for a second chance.

"I don't want to be the poster child of perfection because when you put yourself up on that pinnacle and you finally mess up, that's when it all comes tumbling down," Newton said. "I want people to look at me and say, 'Cam is still going strong, but look at the mistakes that he has made.'

"I'm still a work in progress myself."

Newton had received more than 215,000 "likes" on his Instagram post as of Wednesday.

"It was a turning point in his life, obviously," Panthers coach Ron Rivera said. "I think it helped him. He could have gone one way or the other. I think it motivated him to do things the right way."

Panthers wide receiver Russell Shepard wasn't surprised by Newton's Instagram post.

"That's Cam," Shepard said. "Cam is going to be bold. He's going to be very opinionated. He's going to be the guy that isn't the stereotypical type of guy. That is what makes him who he is. That is what makes his story a little different than most franchise quarterbacks."

___

For more NFL coverage: www.pro32.ap.org and www.twitter.com/AP_NFL

By Steve Reed, The Associated Press