England wins toss, bats 1st in Ashes opener vs Australia

BRISBANE, Australia — England captain Joe Root has won the toss and chose to bat first in the Ashes series opener against Australia.

The decision will put the much-hyped pace trio of Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood and Pat Cummins under the spotlight from the first ball of the first test at the Gabba, where the Australians haven't lost a test since 1988.

Vice-captain David Warner recovered from a neck strain to take his place in the Australian lineup, and Shaun Marsh proved his fitness after reporting a sore back following practice on the eve of the match.

Root said England had three good warmup matches and had gathered momentum.

England holds the Ashes after winning the 2015 series 3-2 at home, and has had the better of cricket's oldest high-profile bilateral contests in the last decade with four wins in the last five series.

But the Australians swept England 5-0 in 2013-14 in the last Ashes series Down Under.

Root, who played four of the five tests on his last trip to Australia, said there were no scars for his team.

"For me it's completely irrelevant what happened four years ago," Root said. "We've won four of the last five Ashes."

The Australians are relying on Starc, Hazlewood and Cummins — all playing their first Ashes test on home soil — to repeat the intimidating performances of the fast bowling trio three years ago.

"These guys are just as nasty, if not more nasty to be perfectly honest," Australia captain Steve Smith said on Wednesday.