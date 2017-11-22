Anthony Hudson quits as New Zealand soccer coach

WELLINGTON, New Zealand — New Zealand soccer coach Anthony Hudson has resigned a week after his team's loss to Peru in an intercontinental World Cup qualifying playoff.

England-born Hudson, 36, announced his decision in a statement released Thursday by Football New Zealand which said a search for his replacement would begin immediately.

New Zealand won the Oceania World Cup qualifying series but lost to Peru in the intercontinental playoff, drawing 0-0 in the first leg in Wellington and losing the return leg 2-0 in Lima. Hudson said before the playoff he had received several offers to coach elsewhere and he has been linked to the Colorado Rapids in Major League Soccer.

In three years, Hudson coached New Zealand to nine wins, seven draws and 11 losses but eight wins were against Pacific Island teams.